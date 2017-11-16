SVG FOOTBALL FEDERATION

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation will join the rest of the CONCACAF Region on Saturday to observe CONCACAF Women’s Football Day.

The Theme for this year is “Every Girl Can Play”.

In St Vincent and the Grenadines, the programme for the day will be held at the Campden Park Playing Field at 9:00a.m. It will involve members of the Under-15 squad primarily. They will participate in Football athletics, 5-a-side football, dribbling, juggling and foot volleyball.

CONCACAF said that it hoped that this year’s observation of CONCACAF Women’s Football Day would build on the success of last year’s second celebration in which all 41 Members Association of the Federation united to shine the spotlight on efforts to create more opportunities for girls and women to play football.







