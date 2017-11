Another three matches will start today in the Regional First Class Cricket Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, where the Windward Islands will meet Barbados. The Leeward Islands will play against Jamaica at Warner Park in St Kitts, and Trinidad and Tobago will oppose Guyana at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Scheduled start time is 10:00 this morning.







