In yesterday afternoon’s match, Bonadie’s advanced to the second round of the Knock-out Competition in the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery/Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship with a 2-nil win over Combined Banks with goals scored by Gorlando Nanton and Michele Culzac.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority and the Argyle International Airport will meet in another Knock-out Championship match at 4:25 this afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field.







