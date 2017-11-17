Regional First Class Cricket Update

Barbados were 273 for 5 in their 1st innings yesterday at the close of play on the first day of their Regional First Class Cricket Championship match against the Windward Islands at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Four Barbados batsmen scored half centuries. Opening batsman, Anthony Alleyne (82), his partner Sheyne Mosely (54), Kevin Stoute (59 not out), Kenroy Williams (55).

For the Windward Islands, Tyrone Theophile took 3-54 with a wicket each to Shane Shillingford and Taryck Gabriel. They also dropped several catches.

Play continues at 10:00 this morning.

In the other matches, Jamaica were 315 for 7 against the Leeward Islands at Warner Park in St Kitts, and Guyana were 245 for 5 versus Trinidad and Tobago at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. Play will also resume at 10:00 this morning in these matches.







