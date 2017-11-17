GRASS ROOTS TENNIS DOUBLES

At the Grand View Tennis Court in Villa yesterday afternoon, Onike Span and Charlie Thomas defeated Akeil De Roche and Ronnie Richardson 9-0 in the Grass Roots Tennis Club Men’s Doubles Championship.

Yesterday’s other match featuring Span and Thomas against Akesmo Quammie and Akeem Guy had to be suspended because of fading light. It will be completed tomorrow afternoon at 2:00.

This afternoon at 4:00, top seeds Corey Huggins and Duane Bailey will meet father and son Grant and Rio Connell.







