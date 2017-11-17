Health Ministry reminds of the Importance of Foot Care for persons with Diabetes

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is again reminding persons of the importance of Foot Care, particularly among persons suffering from Diabetes.

Foot Health Practitioner, Janice Oliver, spoke on the issue as she discussed issues relating to the management of Diabetes during the Face to Face programme yesterday.

The discussion formed part of activities to observe World Diabetes Day, which was observed on Tuesday November 14th under the theme: “Women and diabetes – our right to a healthy future”.

Miss Oliver said Foot Care is important among Diabetics as nerve damage and infections can lead to serious foot problems.







