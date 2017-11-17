MISS ROSALIND ANETTA CUMMA better known as MISS BABY of Brooklyn, New York formerly of O’Briens’s Valley, Georgetown died on Tuesday November 14th at the age of 89. The funeral for the late MISS ROSALIND ANETTA CUMMA better known as MISS BABY of Brooklyn, New York formerly of O’Briens’s Valley, Georgetown takes place on Tuesday November 21st at the Vanderveer United Methodist Church, Brooklyn, New York. The viewing takes place from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. The service begins at 7:00 pm. Burial will be on Wednesday November 22nd at 9:00 am at the Canarsie Cemetery, New York.







