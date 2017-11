The Premier Division of the National Lotteries Authority/Hairoun/Flow North East Football League took place yesterday afternoon, when Jebelles FC gained a 2-1 victory over SV United FC at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown. Dwayne Cupid and Quest Young scored one each for Jebelles FC while Kendol Joseph scored for SV United.

Lauders and Progressive FC will meet in the First Division at 4:15 this afternoon.







