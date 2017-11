The VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when Osco Ball Warriors defeated Third World Man’s Shop 43-10 at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Yesterday’s second scheduled match between St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Credit Union Trail Blazers and Stars Girls ended prematurely. The match was into its third quarter when a fight broke out between a player and a spectator. Details are not immediately available.







