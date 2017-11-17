Six Schools Qualify for KCCU Quiz

Six schools have qualified for the finals of the Annual KCCU Primary School Quiz.

The finalists are – Kayla Reid and Kaylee Robertson from the Stubbs Government School.

Kayla Bobb and Ariel Abbott are representing Biabou Methodist. Aroma David and Syneilia Shoy – Richland Park Government

Zareah Byron and Pharon Durham from Fair Hall Primary –

Jeran Glasgow and Renesha Adams – Questelles Government –

And Ezra Knights and Corliss Gibson representing the Dorsetshire Hill Government School.

The finals will take place tomorrow (November 18th) at the Reuben John Development Centre in the KCCU building, from 9:30 am.

The students will answer both Multiple Choice and close ended questions in five categories: Local and Regional History, Sports, Current Affairs, Credit Union Affairs and General Knowledge.

The preliminary round was held on Saturday November 11 at St. Vincent Grammar School, with participation from 32 of the 68 Primary Schools.

The C.W Prescod Primary School was last year’s winner.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related