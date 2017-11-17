SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL

There will be three matches today in East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Netball Championship) at the College Campus in Villa.

Defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies will meet the Technical and Vocational Division at 1:30p.m.

The Division of Nursing Education will oppose Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies at 2:30p.m.

At 3:30p.m, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club will play against the Division of Teachers Education.







