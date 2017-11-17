SVGTU President says Union Continues to make tremendous achievements

President of the Teachers SVG Teachers Union, Oswald Robinson, said the Union continues to make tremendous achievements in its ongoing quest to protect the rights of teachers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

His comments come as the union celebrates Teachers Solidarity Week, under the theme: ‘Defending Workers’ Rights: An Imperative for a Democratic and Progressive Society’.

The Week of activities will climax this afternoon with the Annual March and Rally in Kingstown.

Mr. Robinson said the Union continues to build on the successes of its founding members, particularly through collective bargaining.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related