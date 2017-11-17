Tourism ministry holds craft and souvenir exhibition

As part of activities to celebrate Tourism Awareness Month, the Ministry of Tourism staged a Craft and Souvenir Exhibition yesterday and today at the Cruise Ship Terminal in Kingstown.

This was held as Cruise Lines Azura and Britannia were anchored in Port Kingstown on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Tourism Education Officer, Jewelene Charles-Scott said the exhibition was held to give the Artisans an opportunity to sell and showcase the products and services that are offered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Tourism Education Officer noted that the artisans received training prior to the exhibition to empower them with the knowledge necessary to not only sell their products but to sell destination St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She said some seventeen exhibitors showcased their products over the two days. Among them were Alpha’s designs with its jewelry collection, Immense Bags, Barrouallie Craft Center with its craft collection, Sissi’s with plantain chips and delicacies, Nature’s Path Healing Health offering body massages, Veronica’s creation with its various bags, Jazzy All Natural with its soaps, repellants and beauty products, SVG Craft and the Kalinago Tribe with bow and arrow, repellants and essential oils.

Tourism Month is celebrated from November 1st to 31st to highlight the importance of the industry to the sustainable development of the country and to familiarize themselves with the local tourism product and the diversity of the 32 islands.

Tourism Month is being observed under the slogan “Tourism is everyone’s business, live it, love it, embrace it”.







