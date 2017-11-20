Diabetics reminded on the importance of proper foot care

Persons suffering from Diabetes are being reminded of the importance of physical activity in helping to prevent foot complications associated with the disease.

The advice came from Foot Health Practitioner, Janice Oliver, as she addressed issues relating to the management of Diabetes during NBC’s Face to Face programme last week.

Miss Oliver said physical activity is necessary to ensure that blood circulation is maintained throughout the body.Miss Oliver is also encouraging persons to protect their feet at all times.







