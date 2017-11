Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 60-year-old Carl Richards of Stubbs.

Police say the Body of Richards was discovered motionless at his home yesterday with his hands tied to his back.

NBC Understands that Richards was a shoemaker by profession.

Police say this brings the number of murders so far for the year to 38.







