Vincentians living in New York were last night updated on developments in St. Vincent and the Grenadines at a Town Hall Meeting hosted by Minister of Tourism, Sports and Culture, Cecil McKie.

The Minister spoke about work being done several Sectors including Education; Health; Tourism; Sports and Culture.

He said there have been great improvements in the health sector over the years ,he highlighted some of the events that will be hosted in the area of Culture next year.







