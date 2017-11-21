Country Meet Town Outah Trouble Family won the last quarter-final of the Hairoun/FLOW Greggs Softball Cricket Championship at the Greggs Playing Field last weekend when they defeated Gairy Construction Simple Boys by 26 runs, and Bruce Law Chambers Smashers and Sion Hill Tallawahs advanced to the Final.

Country Meet Town Outah Trouble Family beat Gairy Constructions Simple Boys by 26 runs.

The scores: Country Meet Town Outah Trouble 116 off 16.1 over (Davian Barnum 56, Jabari Cunningham 3-8), Gairy Constructions Simple Boys 90-9 17 overs (Jabari Cunningham 33, Wesrick Straugh 3-9).

In one semi-final, Bruce Law Chambers Smashers defeated Country Meet Town Outah Trouble Family by 57 runs.

The scores: Bruce Law Chambers Smashers 148-9 off 20 overs (Zyron Harry 44, Davian Barnum 3-35), Country Meet Town Outah Trouble Family 91 off 17 overs (Javid Harry 44. Glendon James 4-9).

In the second semi-final, Sion Hill Tallawahs beat Street Fighters by 5 wickets.

The scores: Street Fighters 95 off 18.3 overs (Shamic Roberts 4-9). Sion Hill Tallawahs 96-5 off 13.3 overs (Kerwin Williams 30 not out, Kevon James 2-10).







