Twenty four former students of the St. Vincent Grammar School of the 1980’s and 1990’s are scheduled to begin training at 4:30 tomorrow afternoon at the Sion Hill Playing Field in preparation for an Event called “Jingle Ball”, a football match between past students of the St Vincent Grammar School and St Martin’s Secondary School to be played on 22nd December at Victoria Park.







