SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies, the Division of Technical and Vocational Education, and defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies won their matches yesterday afternoon in the East Caribbean Group of Companies/St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Netball Championship at the College’s Campus at Villa.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club were forced to forfeit their match against Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies after the first quarter when one of their players became ill and could take no further part. Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies were leading 8-3 at the time.

Technical and Vocational Division defeated the Division of Teacher Education 14-11 to secure their first win of the Championship.

And defending Champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies won by default from the Division of Nursing Education.

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies now lead the points Table with 9 points, the Division of Teacher Education and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies are on 6 points each, the Division of Technical and Vocational Education on 4 points, with the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club and the Division of Nursing Education on 1 point each.







