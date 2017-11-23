E. J Cato Construction Belmont Government School defeated E. J Cato Construction Sion Hill Government School in the Primary Schools Division of the National Lotteries Authority/Silvian Robinson ASCO Netball Championship at the Gomea Hard Court.

E. J Cato Construction Belmont Government School beat E. J Cato Construction Gomea Methodist School 11-4 and E. J Cato Construction Sion Hill Government defeated E. J Cato Construction Belair Government School 24-3.

There will be a senior division match at 5:00 this afternoon when Upbeat Ballers will meet ASCO (4).







