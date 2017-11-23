The DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship took place yesterday, when KFC gained a 4-2 victory on penalties over Massy Stores to advance to the next stage of the Knock-out Competition at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Geroni Peters scored for Massy Stores in regulation time while Ronaldo James netted for KFC as the teams were 1-1 at the end of regulation time. KFC then scored four of their penalties as against the 2 scored by Massy Stores.

At the same venue today, Digicel will meet VINLEC in another Knock-out match at 4:25 this afternoon.







