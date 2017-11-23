National Parks Director says there is a need for structured coastal development

Director of the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Andrew Wilson, has pointed to the need for a structured approach to coastal development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said this will help to strengthen ongoing efforts to manage and sustain key tourism sites throughout the country, particularly along coastal areas.

Mr. Wilson said the overarching objective is to maintain the integrity of the coastal areas, which form a major part of this country’s tourism product.

Mr. Wilson said efforts are also being made to improve access to coastal areas.







