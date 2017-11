Methodist Minister Reverend Victor Job will today launch a new book entitled “Memoirs of a Methodist Minister”.

Reverend Job says the Book records the life experiences from his childhood in a rural village, to his attainment of positions of Leadership in the Methodist Church, in his community and the country.

The publication will be launched at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown from six this evening.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related