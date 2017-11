In the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation’s (TBPO) Softball Cricket Championship, Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars with 40 points now head the Points board.

In second position among the top six teams are Sion Hill Tallawahs with 36 points; followed by CGM Ghalleger Novice on 32, the same as Just for the Fun; New Level on 28 points and Gomea Bombers also on 28 points.







