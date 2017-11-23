WINDWARD ISLANDS WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

The WINLOTT Super Six Windward Islands Senior Women’s Football Championship took place yesterday at Victoria Park in Kingstown, where Grenada and Barbados won their opening matches.

Grenada defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines 1-nil after Sherande Charles converted an 81st minute penalty.

Barbados defeated St. Lucia 2-1 in the earlier match. Barbados took the lead in the 7th minute through Felicia Javis goal. Samara Edwards scored St Lucia’s equalizer in the 32nd minute and the scores remained leveled at 1-1 up to half time.

Barbados went ahead again when Javis converted her second goal, a penalty in the 87th minute to seal the 2-1 victory for her team.

The Championship will continue tomorrow. St Lucia will meet Grenada at 5:00p.m and Barbados will play against St Vincent and the Grenadines at 7:00p.m.







