In the National Lotteries Authority/Silvian Robinson ASCO Netball Championship yesterday afternoon, ASCO (4) beat Upbeat Ballers 17-9 at the Gomea Hard Court.

Also at the same venue this afternoon, G and J Scorchers will meet Pace Setters at 5:00 and Young Strugglers will oppose ASCO (2) at 6:00.







