Opposition Leader to speak at JLP Convention in Jamaica

On the invitation of Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Dr. Godwin Friday, President of the New Democratic Party and Leader of the Opposition will be attending the 74th Annual Convention of the JLP to be held on Sunday.

The JLP was founded by Jamaica’s National Hero, The Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante on July 8, 1943, as the political wing of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union.

The NDP says in a Media Release that it enjoys close fraternal relationship with the JLP through which they adopt a mutual stance on several developmental policies for our region.

Whilst in Jamaica Dr. Friday will meet with the Vincentian Students Association at the UWI Mona Campus and engage them, as a part of his ongoing national youth dialogue series.

Dr. Friday is expected to be out of state until 28TH November.







