In the annual NACAC Chatoyer International Endurance 10K Road Race, Athletes from St Lucia, Montserrat, Jamaica and Grenada have confirmed their participation scheduled to start Sunday afternoon 3:00 at Gordon Yard and finish in Chateaubelair on the Leeward side of the Island.

Team Athletics St Vincent and the Grenadines said, the deadline for registration, participation in the race had been confirmed by 49 long distance runners from the Richmond Vale Academy, IT DAT Academy, XCEED Club, XCEL Club and High Performance Club.

Team Athletics SVG said a number of activities have been planned for children of Sharpes Village in Chateaubelair which is close to the finish of the race.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related