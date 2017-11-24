Vincentians Capitalize on Black Friday deals

Hundreds of Shoppers are flocking to several Stores in Kingstown today to capitalize on Black Friday sales.

The stores opened their doors as early as midnight Thursday to Customers.

Stores like Courts St. Vincent; Ace Hardware; Edwin D Layne and Sons and Finishing and Furnishings are offering the best deals they can muster.

Shoppers are on the hunt for Television Sets, Computers, Smartphones, and other Household items,

Black Friday Sale is an American Tradition, which coincides with Thanksgiving Day.







