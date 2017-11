The COMSPORT/COMPUTEC/HAIROUN/BDO Arnos Vale Football League took place yesterday afternoon, when Richmond Hill and Dove played to a 1-1 draw at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

Volcanoes will meet Toni Store Belfongo at 4:15 this afternoon.







