Caribbean Green-Tech Start-up bootcamp comes to SVG

Local and Regional Industry experts – will gather in St. Vincent from today for the latest Caribbean Green-Tech Start-Up Boot Camp.

The Boot Camp, which is a 54-hour event – is organized by the Caribbean Climate Innovation Centre (CCIC) in collaboration with Constructive Solutions Inc.

As a lead up to the boot camp, the participants will attend a Panel discussion and Idea Generation Session.

Executive Director of Constructive Solutions, Dr. Ashley John says the session is expected to provide the resources required for developing viable companies to address Climate Change issues.







