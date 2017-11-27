Diplomat Summoned home following altercation with wife

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has summoned Sehon Marshall to return home forthwith.

Mr. Marshall, who serves as a Counsellor for the Permanent Mission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was involved in an altercation with his wife in Brooklyn on Thursday.

According to reports, Mr. Marshall allegedly struck his wife, Zandra Marshall after a verbal fight broke out at their Canarsie home.

Speaking on Radio this morning, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he was informed about the situation on Friday, and discussions were held with several individuals on the weekend.

He said the Government is looking at all the legal options relating to the incident.







