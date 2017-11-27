National Commisson on Gender Based Violence launched

The National Commission on Gender based Violence has been installed to address issues relating to all forms of violence.

The Commission was officially introduced by Minister of National Mobilization, Social Development and Gender Affairs Frederick Stephenson, as part of the sixteen days of activism campaign.

The Commission was established by Cabinet to function as an oversight body for the implementation of a multi-sectoral response to Gender Based Violence.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room this morning, Minister Stephenson said that the Commission comprises representatives from several; Ministries and Agencies

Meanwhile … Police Superintendent Ruth Jacobs, speaking on behalf of the Police Commissioner said that the Police Force is a key stakeholder in the vexing issue of violence.







