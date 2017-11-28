The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force advanced to the semi-finals of the Knock-out Competition in the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School playing Field yesterday afternoon, when they defeated Massy Stars 4-3 on penalties after the scores were 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will meet Transport and Works in the semi-finals.

At the same venue this afternoon, another quarter-final match will take place between Bonadie’s and St Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority. The game is scheduled for a 4:25 kick-off.







