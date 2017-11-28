The Division of Physical Education and Sport and the crew of the Logos Hope will play a friendly football match at the Grammar School Playing Field tomorrow afternoon at 4:00.

Crew members of the ship will also be part of the Division’s Fitness Walk tomorrow afternoon. The walk will begin at the Central Market in Kingstown at 4:30. The route will be through Cane Garden via Long Wall, through Sion Hill Bay, along the main road in the Arnos Vale Housing Scheme, and via the Windward Main Road back to the Central Market in Kingstown.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related