The National Lotteries Authority/ HAIROUN/FLOW North East Football League took place last Sunday, when World XI dominated in Group “B” 1st Division match defeating DESCO F.C 6-2 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

For World XI, Dorian Dallaway scored a hat trick with a goal each by Jemel Stapleton, Dillion John and Curlan Joseph. Ricardo Glasgow and Shevorn Caine scored a goal each for DESCO F.C.

In the Premier Division, Jebelles Chapmans beat SV United 3-nil. Akinda Samuel, Brendon Johnson and Geovani Clarke scored the goals.

Carib Warriors will play against Progressive Force in the First Division at 4:15 this afternoon.







