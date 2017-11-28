RSVGPF to host Police Caroling contest this year

Members of the various branches of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will again be showcasing their talents in the highly anticipated Police Caroling Contest next month.

The 2017 edition of the Police Cooperative Credit Union’s Police Caroling Contest is scheduled to take place on Friday December 15th at the Central Police Station in Kingstown.

Speaking on the Police on the Beat programme last night, Inspector Junior Simmonds said the event forms part of the organization’s thrust to garner public confidence.

Inspector Simmonds said the police will again be hosting its annual Crime Prevention programme on December 22nd.







