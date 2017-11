The last two matches in the preliminary round of the East Caribbean Group of Companies St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Netball Championship will be played this afternoon at the College’s Campus in Villa.

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies will meet the Division of Teacher Education at 2:30 and defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies will oppose the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club at 3:30.







