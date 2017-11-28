TBPO SOFTBALL CRICKET

The results of last weekend’s matches in the second round of the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship.

Challengers defeated New Level by 5 wickets.

The scores: New Level 123 off 19.4 overs (Rawdon Bentick 65, Otis hector 5- 12), Challengers 127-5 off 17.2 overs (Javil harry 36, Keno Matthews 30, Trevin Baptiste 21 not out, Justin Lee 2-7).

Sion Hill Tallawahs beat Computec Older Boys by 82 runs.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 155 off 11.3 overs (Erwin Williams 52, Teroy Roberts 33, Marlon Baptiste 22, Rohan King 3-30, Keith Constance 2-32, Michael John 2-34), Older Boys 73 off 12.2 overs (Casseus Welcome 23 not out, Omari Sutherland 2-4, Kenson Dalzell 2-10).

Gomea Bombers won from Dr. Thomas Injectors by 5 runs.

The scores: Gomea Bombers 140 off 20 overs (Raffique Sayers 40, Keeson Williams 38, Desroy Lavia 4-25, Quesnell Cottoy 2-13), Dr. Thomas Injectors 135 off 19.4 overs, (Elroy Nanton 30, Damian Allen 29, Alwyn Quashie 3-17, Kendall Payne 2-30).

CGM Ghalleger Novice defeated Out Ah Trouble by 7 wickets.

The scores: Out Ah Trouble 157-7 off 20 overs (Khadier Nedd 32, Wesrick Strough 31, Asif Hooper 29), CGM Ghalleger Novice 158-3 off 18.3 overs (Roderick John 65, Newborne Joseph 45, Casmond Walters 20).

Gairy Construction Simple Boys beat Combined Rangers by 10 wickets.

The scores: Combined Rangers 12 off 4.5 overs (Travis Cumberbatch 4-5), Simple Boys 14 without loss off 1.2 overs.







