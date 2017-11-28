WPP to conduct Laparoscopic General Surgery Mission

A team from the World Pediatric Project (WPP) is expected to arrive here this afternoon to conduct a Laparoscopic General Surgery Mission.

Laparo-scopic surgery is a modern surgical technique in which operations are performed through small incisions in the body, with the assistance of a video camera and several thin instruments.

WPP Director for the Eastern Caribbean Jacqueline Browne-King tells NBC News this mission was postponed from earlier this year and it will be the final mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2017.

She says the mission will be conducted at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Browne-King says everything is in place for this short mission and they will begin surgeries from this Wednesday.







