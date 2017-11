The semi-finals of the Barrouallie Netballl Championship will be played at the Hard Court of the Kearton’s Playing Field at 6:30 this afternoon.

Star Girls (1) will meet Layou in one semi-final match. The other will be between Emerald Stars and Yong Strugglers. The winners will face-off in Saturday’s Final.

Also, On Saturday afternoon the Final of the Junior Championship will be between Layou and Star Girls (3).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related