The National Lotteries Authority/HAIROUN/FLOW North East Football League took place yesterday afternoon, when Progressive Force gained a 3-nil victory over Carib Warriors in Group “A” of the First Division at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Goals came from Alex Adams who netted twice and Mickele Culzac converted the other.

This afternoon’s match will be between Brownstown United and NW All Stars in the First Division. It is scheduled to kick-off at 4:15 at the Chili Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related