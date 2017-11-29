SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL

In the East Caribbean Group of Companies St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Netball Championship, A goal separated the Division of Teacher Education and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies in the first three quarters of yesterday afternoon’s match at the College’s Campus at Villa.

The Division of Teacher Education then built a four-goal lead early in the final quarter, and edged to a 17-16 victory.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club were extremely competitive against defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies in yesterday afternoon’s second match.

At the end of the second quarter, the scores were 12 goals each. Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies then pulled away in the next two quarters to win 27-20 and set up a final with Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies on Friday afternoon at 3:00.

Also, The Technical and Vocational Division will oppose the Division of Teacher Education in the third place/fourth place playoff at 2:00 on Friday afternoon.

The Presentation Ceremony will take place on Friday following the Final.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related