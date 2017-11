The DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship took place yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field in Kingstown, when Corea’s Distribution defeated Gaymes Pharmacy 1-nil to reach the semi-finals of the Knock-out Competition.

The Championship will continue with the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force playing against KFC at the Grammar School Playing Field at 4:25 this afternoon.







