President of SVG/NY Diaspora organization passes

Vincentians in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and in the Diaspora have expressed shock at the passing of New York-based Community activist, Maxwell Haywood.

Mr. Haywood, a United Nations Social Development Officer and chair of the Brooklyn-based St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diaspora Committee of New York, died yesterday morning.

Before joining the staff at the United Nations, Mr. Haywood worked at the City University of New York (CUNY), serving as Head Social Sciences Tutor at Brooklyn’s Medgar Evers College.

He was also Coordinator of the Science and Technology Entry Program at Hunter College, CUNY.

He will be remembered for his contribution to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the diaspora.







