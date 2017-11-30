Project Men Co-Ordinator says high levels of Fatherlessness is impacting society

Coordinator of Project Men 2020, Conroy Huggins, said the high levels of Fatherlessness in today’s society is having an adverse impact on the family structure.

He made the point during the Views on Issues programme aired on NBC Radio on Sunday, which focused on ‘Issues Affecting Men’.

The discussion formed part of activities to observe International Men’s Day, which was observed on November 19th.

He said the fatherless culture creates the platform for many relationship issues.

Mr. Huggins said emphasis must also be placed on improving the capacity of persons to resolve conflicts.





