There will be two matches this afternoon in the VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

OSCO Ball Warriors will play against Island Blend Success Radio at 5:00 and Sion Hill will oppose the St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Trail Blazers at 6:00.

On Tuesday, in the Division 2 Knock Out Championship, New Era Pepper Stars defeated Buccament Bay Androids 23-11, and Star Girls (1) beat Yanja Young Strugglers 43-37.







