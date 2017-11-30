SVG TENNIS ASSOCIATION

Sixteen Physical Education Teachers and Physical Education Students at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College have received Certificates after completing a 4-day International Tennis Federation (ITF) Play Tennis Course which ended last Monday at the National Tennis Centre at Villa.

The course was organised by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association in conjunction with the International Tennis Federation to further increase the capacity of the Physical Education Teachers and tennis coaches to teach the sport in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ITF’s Regional Development Officer, John Goede of Suriname, Kyle Hannays of Trinidad and Tobago, and Level 2 coach, Vincentian Tony Boyea conducted the course.

Goede said he was pleased with the level of enthusiasm and energy put out by the participants, many of whom were able to bring skills and dexterity earned in other sports to the tennis courts.







