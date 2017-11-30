WPP in state conducting Laparascopic Mission

A team from the World Pediatric Project (WPP) currently in the state to conduct a Laparoscopic General Surgery Mission says they will be conducting a total of nine operations

Laparoscopic surgery is a modern surgical technique in which operations are performed through small incisions in the body, with the assistance of a video camera and several thin instruments.

Team Leader for the Laparoscopic General Surgery Mission, Dr. David Lanning tells NBC News they conducted four surgeries yesterday and they will have another five surgeries today at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lanning says they are also testing other programs through which they can stay in contact with patients throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines even after the mission is over.







