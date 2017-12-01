SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL

The third-place play-off and final will take place this afternoon in the East Caribbean Group of Companies St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Netball Championship at the College’s Campus in Villa.

The Division of Technical and Vocational Education and the Division of Teacher Education will contest the third/fourth place play-off at 2:00.

The Final will be contested between defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies at 3:00.

The Presentation Ceremony will take place after the Final.







